MDMK’s appeal to HRD Minister

MDMK’s appeal
: Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) has appealed to the Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar to set up a world-class university in the city. The party’s state Youth Wing Secretary V. Eswaran had said in his letter that the Central Government had on March 28, 2013 announced in the 11th Five Year Plan that it would set up among others 14 world-class universities.
One of the 14 was to be set up in Coimbatore.
He also appealed to the Minister to look into implementation of the Right to Education and the 25 per cent reservation for poor students therein and the fee structure of private medical colleges.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor