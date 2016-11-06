MDMK’s appeal to HRD Minister

MDMK’s appeal

: Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) has appealed to the Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar to set up a world-class university in the city. The party’s state Youth Wing Secretary V. Eswaran had said in his letter that the Central Government had on March 28, 2013 announced in the 11th Five Year Plan that it would set up among others 14 world-class universities.

One of the 14 was to be set up in Coimbatore.

He also appealed to the Minister to look into implementation of the Right to Education and the 25 per cent reservation for poor students therein and the fee structure of private medical colleges.