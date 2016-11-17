Lorry impounded

A tipper lorry that was allegedly dumping construction waste, debris and sand in the Valankulam Lake here on late Tuesday night was impounded. Police said that the lorry belonged to a contractor who was doing work on a sewage line opposite the Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital (CMCH).

The lorry had allegedly picked up some debris from the construction site and had gone to the Valankulam Lake on late Tuesday evening.

Environmental activists from Osai and the Environmental Conservation Group (ECG) spotted the lorry dumping sand and managed to stop the vehicle from driving away.

They then informed the Race Course police, who rushed to the spot and took the lorry and the driver of the vehicle to the police station.

The activists, who caught the driver, said that he told them that this was the second load he was dumping in the lake, and that the contractor had directed him to do so.

The police seized the vehicle and the contractor was warned.

The Race Course police that the driver of the vehicle was from Tiruchi and that he was unaware that dumping in the lake was illegal. “We have warned the driver and the contractor,” said the police.

A case was not registered, and the Corporation authorities have also been informed of the incident.