Loco pilot rescues man from committing suicide

The loco pilot of the Mangalore to Chennai train rescued a man who attempted suicide by lying on the track near Ukkadam on Friday. Sources said that the pilot on noticing a man lying on the track, stopped the train and rescued him. He also alerted the Coimbatore Railway Police, who rushed to the spot.

The Police said that S. Viji wanted to commit suicide because his wife was ill and that there was no improvement in her health. Viji was from Boyampalayam in Tirupur district and had admitted his wife at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital.

Youth knocked down

M. Pandithurai (22) of Ambasamudram, Tirunelveli, was knocked down by a speeding train near SIDCO estate on Thursday. The incident occurred when the private firm employee was walking near the track with his head phones on when a passenger train proceeding to Palakkad knocked him down. He died on the spot.