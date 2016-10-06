Local body poll postponement proves costly for candidates

On Tuesday evening, at a DMK candidate’s house here, the news of the Madras High Court staying the local body poll notification arrived. Around the same time, the handbills the candidate had placed order for also arrived.

The candidate had planned to distribute the bills to the voters in the ward. Now, the candidate does not know if and when he can use the bills.

He says he lost a considerable amount in the bills. The candidate had also spent some money on his party cadre who had accompanied him during the campaign. He says the money too is of no use now.

Like this DMK contestant, there are hundreds of candidates in all parties across the city who had spent on mobilising men and arranging materials for campaign. The contestants had also rented out commercial space by paying advance for use as office during polls.

All that money is more or less lost, says a contestant.

Another contestant says he has also booked speakers for the later part of the campaign period. That money too is as good as lost.

Aside from the financial worries, the candidates are also concerned about the dissidents making a renewed attempt for replacing declared candidates.

Source say in those wards where the candidates had not struck a deal with the disgruntled party men, the clamour for change is likely to gain strength.

The last weekend’s protests ended quickly because by Monday (October 3), the candidates had filed nominations.

Now in both the AIADMK and DMK, the disgruntled elements will make a renewed attempt to make it to the official list.

Senior leaders in the parties admit that this is something that worries them and will take a call as and when such a situation arises.