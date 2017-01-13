Land belongs to temple: court

The subordinate court here has upheld the earlier munsif court judgment confirming that the title rights of the 1.7 acre land situated a little away from the Avinashilingeswarar temple at Avinashi belongs to the temple.
While a community sabha had claimed right over the land as an ancestral property, the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department had stated that the land was donated to the temple in 1901 by one Karuppanna Chettiar.
According to HR and CE officials, the patta has been with the temple since then even though some malpractices were attempted by some people in between.
“The land was a ‘nandavanam’ (garden) and it has been donated under the condition that the flowers grown in the garden should go to temple. However, the garden gradually disappeared and encroachments came up, which we challenged”, said HR and CE officials.
