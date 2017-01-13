Coimbatore

Land belongs to temple: court

The subordinate court here has upheld the earlier munsif court judgment confirming that the title rights of the 1.7 acre land situated a little away from the Avinashilingeswarar temple at Avinashi belongs to the temple.

While a community sabha had claimed right over the land as an ancestral property, the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department had stated that the land was donated to the temple in 1901 by one Karuppanna Chettiar.

According to HR and CE officials, the patta has been with the temple since then even though some malpractices were attempted by some people in between.

“The land was a ‘nandavanam’ (garden) and it has been donated under the condition that the flowers grown in the garden should go to temple. However, the garden gradually disappeared and encroachments came up, which we challenged”, said HR and CE officials.

A letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 12, 2020 6:30:23 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/Land-belongs-to-temple-court/article17033762.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY