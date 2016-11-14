KJK welcomes move on dam

Kongunadu Jananayaka Katchi has welcomed the Central Government move that would prevent the Kerala Government from going ahead with the construction of a dam across River Siruvani under the Attapady Valley Irrigation Project.

The party’s founder-president G.K. Nagaraj said in a statement that the Government keeping in abeyance the recommendations of the Expert Appraisal Committee to conduct environment impact assessment for the project was a welcome move. It had come at a time when Tamil Nadu was engaged in legal battle with Karnataka over Cauvery and Andhra Pradesh over Palar.

He said that he would like to thank the State Government for taking up the dam issue with the Central Government.