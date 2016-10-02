Coimbatore

KJK to contest two wards in Coimbatore Corporation

Kongunadu Jananayaka Katchi (KJK) is contesting two wards in Coimbatore Corporation in alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party on the latter’s symbol, said the party’s State president G.K. Nagaraj in Coimbatore on Saturday.

Addressing reporters, he said that the party would field candidates in Wards 35 and 36 and it arrived at the decision after talks with senior BJP leaders C.P. Radhakrishnan and Vanathi Srinivasan.

It was in talks with the BJP leaders for a few more wards and its office bearers and the BJP’s would decide on similar seat sharing deals in Dharmapuri, Salem, Erode, Namakkal, Tirupur, Coimbatore and the Nilgiris districts.

The KJK would be fielding its women’s wing secretary Krishnaveni in Ward 35 and youth wing secretary Arun in Ward 36.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
TRENDING TODAY