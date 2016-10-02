KJK to contest two wards in Coimbatore Corporation

Kongunadu Jananayaka Katchi (KJK) is contesting two wards in Coimbatore Corporation in alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party on the latter’s symbol, said the party’s State president G.K. Nagaraj in Coimbatore on Saturday.
Addressing reporters, he said that the party would field candidates in Wards 35 and 36 and it arrived at the decision after talks with senior BJP leaders C.P. Radhakrishnan and Vanathi Srinivasan.
It was in talks with the BJP leaders for a few more wards and its office bearers and the BJP’s would decide on similar seat sharing deals in Dharmapuri, Salem, Erode, Namakkal, Tirupur, Coimbatore and the Nilgiris districts.
The KJK would be fielding its women’s wing secretary Krishnaveni in Ward 35 and youth wing secretary Arun in Ward 36.
