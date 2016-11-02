Jan Aushadi stores to be opened in Coimbatore

Coimbatore-based EVS Group plans to open 25 medical stores in each district in the state under the Central Government’s Jan Aushadhi initiative.
The first such store in Tamil Nadu will be opened here on Wednesday.
According to EV Shiril, managing director of the group, under the Jan Aushadhi programme, medicines are procured for the stores from the Government and these come with Government of India logo.
The Government also gives a subsidy of Rs. 2.5 lakh for each store for a year.
The medicines that are available at the shops are generic and not branded drugs. But, the cost will be relatively lower.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
Please Email the Editor