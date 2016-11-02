Coimbatore

Jan Aushadi stores to be opened in Coimbatore

Coimbatore-based EVS Group plans to open 25 medical stores in each district in the state under the Central Government’s Jan Aushadhi initiative.

The first such store in Tamil Nadu will be opened here on Wednesday.

According to EV Shiril, managing director of the group, under the Jan Aushadhi programme, medicines are procured for the stores from the Government and these come with Government of India logo.

The Government also gives a subsidy of Rs. 2.5 lakh for each store for a year.

The medicines that are available at the shops are generic and not branded drugs. But, the cost will be relatively lower.



