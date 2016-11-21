Injured deer rescued

Wildlife activists and Forest Department officials on Sunday rescued an injured spotted deer, aged around six years, from Bharathiar University and took it to an observation centre of the department at Marudhamalai.
Sources said that after morning walkers alerted the activists and officials, a team went there and found the deer injured on its limbs and neck. It was attacked by dogs around 10 days ago and sustained injures on its neck. In the past 10 days, the neck had swollen and the wounds had puss. After giving water and helping the deer get on its feet, the officials tried to move it back to the forests.
But as it did not walk for long, they took it to the observation centre for further case, the sources added.
