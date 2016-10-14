HamberMenu
In Coimbatore Today

October 14, 2016 12:00 am | Updated December 01, 2016 05:51 pm IST

RELIGION

Rathina Vinayakar Temple: Special poojas, temple premises, DB Road, R.S. Puram, 10.15 a.m.

Vikram ENT Hospital and Research Institute: Shrimad Bhagawad Sahaptham by Prof. Smt. Prema Pandurangaji, Vikram Hospital Auditorium, West Venkataswamy Road, 6.30 p.m.

Committee of Hosts: Sri Maha Ruthra Yaham “Shivanudan Oru Naal - Shivanukkaga Oru Naal”, CODISSIA Fair grounds, 7 a.m. onwards

CULTURE

Gujarat Mela: Handicrafts Expo, BMN Kalyana Mandapam, Gounder Mills Stop, Mettupalayam Road, 10 a.m.

Silk India: Expo of silk dress materials, Suguna Kalyana Mandapam, Avanashi Road,

10.30 a.m.

GENERAL

Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan: Annual day celebrations, Bhavan’s premises, DB Road, R.S. Puram, 6.30 p.m.

India Post: PLI Day celebrations, Government College of Education for Women, Town Hall, 4 p.m.

Book Park and Chandra Matriculation Higher Secondary School: Book Fest, school premises behind CODISSIA, 10 a.m.

Bureau of Indian Standards: World Standards Day celebrations, COINDIA Auditorium, Avarampalayam, 10.30 a.m.

CODISSIA and SIDBI Industrial Services: Counselling and guidance session to entrepreneurs for new ventures, CODISSIA Conference Hall, Huzur Road, 3 p.m.

Coimbatore Productivity Council: Programme on Factories Act and Recent amendments in Labour Laws, Council conference hall, Race Course, 9.30 a.m.

Sri Ramakrishna Mission Vivekananda University and Leonard Cheshire Disability: Certificate course on pre-employment skills for persons with disabilities, 10.30 a.m.

Avinashilingam University: Launching of the course on Masters of Arts in Women’s Studies and Entrepreneurship, Seminar Hall, 4.30 p.m.

Dr. SNS Rajalakshmi College of Arts and Science: Graduation Day,

11 a.m.

Sree Narayana Guru College: Lecture on Suicide prevention, 10.30 a.m.

PSG Institute of Technology and Applied Research: Inauguration of NI Graphical System Design Centre, 9.30 a.m.

KG College of Arts and Science: Guest lecture on Current Financial Markets and Careers, 1.30 p.m.

