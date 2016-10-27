Illegal water supply disconnection reveals role of brokers, plumbers

The civic body disconnecting illegal water supply connections across the city has brought to fore the role of plumbers and brokers, who had taken residents for a ride.

The Corporation engineers on Wednesday disconnected around 20 illegal water pipelines based on instructions from Special Officer-cum-Commissioner K. Vijayakarthikeyan.

The engineers said that at many sites where the supply was disconnected, the residents were under the impression that these were legal connections.

The residents had given application forms and money to brokers who promised water connections. In a few cases, the plumbers, who acted as brokers, had submitted the applications to the Corporation office concerned and those applications were under process.

Even as the Corporation processed the applications, the connections were given. And in other cases, the plumbers-cum brokers simply did not submit the applications forms but provided the connections. For such connections, the Corporation would have no records. Be it for the ‘applications under process’ category or the other, the Corporation lost not only water but also water connection deposits and water connection charges, the sources said and added that after consultations with senior officers they would levy penalty.

The Corporation should not just severe illegal water connections but there should be no scope for brokers-cum-plumbers in the process of new water connections, said Coimbatore Consumer Cause’s Secretary K. Kathirmathiyon. The Corporation had earlier evolved a system where the allotment of plumbers for providing new water connections was randomised and transparent. Following pressure from Councillors, the civic body did away with the system and that resulted in plumbers acting with the patronage of local political powers to fleece residents. The Corporation should revert to the transparent system, he said and added that it should initiate criminal action against the plumbers-cum-brokers because their action tantamount to theft of water meant for public distribution.

Show cause notice

Mr. Vijayakarthikeyan has issued show cause notices to Assistant Executive Engineers of all the five zones and to those assistant/junior engineers who had not initiated disconnection of illegal water supply lines. The Corporation had on Tuesday warned engineers of action if they did not start disconnection immediately.

