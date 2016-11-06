IAF’s exhibition vehicle in Coimbatore from Monday

Indian Air Force’s Induction Publicity Exhibition Vehicle (IPEV) will be in the city for five days from November 7 to 11.

According to a press release from the Air Force Administrative College, Indian Air Force has launched ‘Guardians of the Sky (GOTS)’- a student interactive road drive - to showcase various facets of Indian Air Force. The IPEV, with a flight simulator and other gadgets, is being brought to the city to create awareness on the career opportunities in Indian Air Force.

The nodal centres for the programme in Coimbatore are Kendriya Vidyalaya, Hindusthan Arts and Science College, Karunya University, Amrita School of Engineering and Coimbatore Institute of Technology. The programme will include motivational lecture by the Air Headquarters team followed by a question and answer session and exposure to IPEV. Students from various schools and colleges in Coimbatore have been invited to participate in the drive at the respective nodal centres, the press release says. The vehicle was flagged off in New Delhi on August 18 and is travelling about 7,000 km covering 23 cities in six months to target about 250 educational institutes. The drive concludes in Delhi on February 17, next year.