Huge response for badminton tournament

The ongoing sub-junior national ranking badminton tournament for boys and girls, scheduled at the Bharathiar University indoor stadium courts here, has attracted a whopping 1600-plus entries, clearly showing that the sport is growing leaps and bounds ever since P.V. Sindhu struck a silver at the Olympic Games.

Former Union Minister Anbumani Ramadoss, who heads the State badminton association, has been guiding the districts in quick growth of the sport, especially in Coimbatore.

“Badminton is the fastest growing sport in India after cricket. The Saina Nehwal-Sindhu-Kidambi Srikkanth magic has worked on our young players. And, I strongly believe that a few players from this tournament will go on to represent the country in the Olympics,” Mr. Ramadoss told The Hindu on Tuesday.

He said that the State association was working hard on grooming players in the 9-15 age group. “I want our players to take part in the prestigious All England championship and the Olympics. I see that happening in eight years from now. Actually, Tamil Nadu is making great strides in the sport. Two of our players Varshini (Madurai) and Sankar Muthuswamy (Chennai) are already showing signs of making it big, by winning singles titles at the nationals.”

He lauded the Coimbatore Badminton Association (CBA) and its team for the excellent preparation for the tournament. “Coimbatore has already conducted two national tournaments in the space of ten months. We want every district to do likewise and we are there to back you in your efforts.”

But it has been a tough grind for the CBA. The demonetisation has had its impact on the tournament. The CBA wanted to make it extra special for the players but felt it had fallen short of expectations. The 'jallikattu protests' had also made things a bit difficult for the organisers.