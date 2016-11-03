House burgled

Unidentified persons broke into Suji’s house at Defence Colony in Sulur and decamped with Rs. 67,000 and jewellery weighing more than 10 sovereign, said the Sulur Police who have registered a case.

The incident came to light on Tuesday when Suji returned home after Deepavali holidays. He found the front door broken open.

One held

Singanallur Police have arrested Rizwan (38) of Chennai on charges robbing city cotton trader Basheer. On October 6, a gang of 12 persons posing as Income Tax office ‘raided’ Basheer’s house at Ramanujam Nagar, took away jewellery weighing over 100 sovereign and Rs. 40 lakh, and also kidnapped him.

They later dropped him near Neelambur.

Based on his complaint, the Police had formed four special teams to nab the accused.

The Police first arrested three persons and based on the statement of one of the three - Saleem - they arrested Rizwan, whom they said posed as one of the IT officers.

The search is on for the remaining accused.