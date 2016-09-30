Hopeful of nabbing killers soon: ADGP

A day after the probe into the muder of Hindu Munnani functionary Sasikumar was transferred to the Crime Branch CID (CB-CID), its Additional Director General of Police Karan Singha said he was hopeful that the accused would be arrested soon. “We have a fair idea about the accused in the case and they will be arrested in a few days,” he told journalists here.

The ADGP made the statement after chairing a meeting with top police officers who were involved in the investigations so far and officers who will be handling the case henceforth, at the Coimbatore Police Commissionerate on Thursday. The review meeting was in connection with the handing over of the case to the CB-CID on Wednesday.

Appreciating the local police for the work done in the case so far, he said that the CB-CID will be supporting them to apprehend the accused and produce them before the court.

Along with the case diary and statements recorded from various persons so far the police have handed over CCTV footage recorded in cameras in areas around the place where Sasikumar was hacked to death. It is learnt that the police are trying to ascertain the role of a few persons whose face was recorded on cameras — close to the time of occurrence.

Meeting with jamaats

Representatives of nearly 80 Jamaats participated in a meeting chaired by City Police Commissioner A. Amalraj. The Jamaat representatives made an appeal to the police to hold similar meetings with leaders of Hindu outfits alleging that they were involved in the riots in large numbers.