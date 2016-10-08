Home furnishings from Chennimalai

Sakthivel, a 53-year-old weaver, and wife Shanthi work almost 10 hours on separate looms every day at their house at Chennimalai.

While Shanthi makes plain bedsheets, Sakthivel is among those at the handloom hub who can weave complicated patterns and fabric varieties.

On Tuesday, he was working on a double fabric bedsheet and takes just about a day to make a piece.

For 69-year-old Easwaran, who is weaving since the age of 10, there is a vast difference in the work he did then and he does now.

“Earlier, I used to make small bedsheets of low count yarn. Today, I weave 90 inch width fabric that is used in making quilts,” he says.

Hundreds of weavers such as Sakthivel and Easwaran at Chennimalai get more work to do for every sale of quilt or curtains at any of the Co-optex outlets in the country.

Co-optex sources handwoven products worth Rs. 45 crore from the weaving centres in and around Chennimalai. Most of these are bedsheets.

It also exported home textile items - aprons, textile bread baskets, kitches gloves and towels, bedsheets, etc., - worth about Rs. 1 crore last financial year to European buyers who are members of Fair Trade Organisation. And, all these came from three handloom cooperative societies at Chennimalai.

While it has been selling the traditional Chennimalai bedsheets at its 200 outlets across the country for more than two decades, it has introduced the export-quality home furnishing items - aprons, kitchen towels, quilts, and table mats - into domestic sales. All these are again made by weavers at Chennimalai and come with the handloom tag.

Tie-up

“We have tie-up with the some of these overseas buyers for more than three decades. Though the weavers of these societies produce for exports, there are some surplus goods. These used to be sent to select outlets of Co-optex. In a move to strengthen sales of export-quality home furnishings in the domestic market now, Co-optex has opened a showroom in Chennai for home textile items,” says R. Vaasu, its deputy general manager - exports.

Co-optex Managing Director T.N. Venkatesh says there are plans to open exclusive home textile outlets in Bengaluru and Mumbai too.

For the Chennimalai weavers, it is an opportunity to get into value-added products and higher income.