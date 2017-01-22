Coimbatore

Hindu Munnani members take out rally

Around 250 members of Hindu Munnani took out a rally from Sivananda Colony to Ramnagar on Saturday evening demanding jallikattu. Led by the Coimbatore Zonal Secretary T. Guna, the members followed a bullock cart and went shouting slogans.

Mr. Guna said that the Hindu Munnani wanted the State Government to take steps to conduct jallikattu this year and every year thereafter by suitably amending the law. It also wanted native species of cow and bull to be protected and a ban on beef.

District general secretary Sathish, executive committee member Murali and others also participated.

Printable version | May 21, 2020 9:09:03 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/Hindu-Munnani-members-take-out-rally/article17077570.ece

