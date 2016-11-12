Held on dowry harassment charge

The Pollachi police arrested three persons on the charge of dowry harassment resulting in the suicide of Kaleeswari (22).

According to the police, Kaleeswari of Thondamuthur was married to Senthilvel (26), son of Narayanasamy of Tirupur. Prior to the engagement, the boy’s family had demanded 25 sovereigns and the girl’s family had given away 15 sovereigns.

It is learnt that Kaleeswari allegedly faced humiliations and insults for not bringing the remaining ten sovereigns.

It is learnt that the girl, who went to her mother’s home, had not returned to her husband’s place and on Thursday, she was found hanging. Based on a complaint, the police have registered a case of dowry harassment against seven members of the husband’s family. Of them, Senthilvel, his sister Chitra and another sister Nithya’s husband Raja have been secured while the hunt is on for Narayanasamy, his wife Malini, Nithya and Chitra’s husband Saravanan.