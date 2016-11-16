Heavy rain triggers landslips in Nilgiris

Heavy rain in parts of the Nilgiris on Tuesday resulted in landslips at over 20 places near Coonoor and Burliar, disrupting traffic and delaying the Nilgiri Mountain Railway, which was around three hours late.

Two landslips occurred near Burliar.

Fire and Rescue Service personnel, along with contract workers from the National Highways department, cleared the roads using excavators.

As many as 48 workers were pressed into service to clear the roads.

A tree fell on the road near Katteri Park and was cleared early in the morning.

A landslip along the Nilgiri Mountain Railway (NMR) route between Mettupalayam and Hillgrove station led to services being delayed by three hours.

But the route was quickly cleared and services resumed by afternoon.

As per readings from rain gauge stations, a total of 138 millimetres of rainfall was recorded in Coonoor and 180 millimetres in Burliar. Highways Department officials said they were ready to handle any eventuality arising out of severe rainfall. They also said that the roads would be cleared by nightfall on Tuesday.

The Nilgiris district police said though a few minor landslips occurred near residential areas no one was injured.

Some houses were evacuated as a safety measure.

Traffic on the Pollachi and Valparai road got affected for more than five hours after a landslip occurred near Kadamparai arch on Tuesday morning.

The road was cleared for movement of vehicles around 2 p.m.

Traffic on Pollachi and Valparai road was affected; Nilgiri Mountain Railway was delayed by three hours