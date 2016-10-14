Heavy rain lashes city, suburbs

A heavy downpour lashed the city for over three hours on Thursday night.

After a prolonged dry spell, rain that came in the form of mild showers in the afternoon brought cheer to the city residents. Since afternoon the sky remained overcast and at dusk, the downpour lashed the city and peripheral areas.

The downpour also resulted in storm water drains and underground drainages getting clogged.

Roads and low-lying residential areas in various parts remained inundated at night throwing the city traffic out of gear.

Broken tree branches and snapping of power lines led to disruption in power supply at many areas keeping the TANGEDCO staff on their toes.

Risky travel

Staff Reporter adds from Udhagamandalam: Heavy rains pounded most parts of The Nilgiris on Thursday, with a total of 74.10 mm of rainfall being recorded to have fallen across the district till evening. Coonoor witnessed consistent rainfall, bringing cheer to the town which has been reeling under a severe water crisis this year. Around 8 mm of rainfall was registered in Ketti, and six mm in Upper Bhavani. Heavy rain was also reported at the Emerald Dam and Avalanche.

Heavy mist also descended on most parts of The Nilgiris, especially along the Kallhatty Ghat Road and the Ooty to Gudalur National Highway.

The mist, combined with scattered showers made the routes extremely risky for tourist vehicles and public transport.

Police confirmed that there had been no major incidents along both routes, save a few fallen tree branches.