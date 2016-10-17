Giving thrust to sustainable farming

The United Planters’ Association of Southern India and China Tea Marketing Association signed a memorandum of understanding recently to co-operate for sustainable development of the tea sector. Solidaridad Network, a global civil society organisation, will provide technical support in implementing the project.

Nico Roozen, executive director of Solidaridad Network, spoke to The Hindu and sent his responses to an email questionnaire on the need for promoting sustainable practices in agriculture.

Solidaridad works with different sectors in India, including textiles, sugar, and aquaculture.

According to Mr. Roozen, the agriculture sector in India faces three major challenges - size of the landholdings is small and, without scale, consistent quality is not possible to be part of high value markets; the extension support and quality of inputs available to the small farmers are not adequate; and with climate change impact, farmers need to use more inputs such as fertilisers and this leads to higher cost of production and low returns.

With a growing mid-income population, Indian farmers need to increase production of food and dairy products, cotton, etc.

Food businesses and traders are increasingly aligned with NGOs to invest in sustainable and profitable farming.

Awareness among consumers is on the rise and they ask details of how the products are sourced.

All the stakeholders, which includes the governments and the industry, need to understand that markets are key in driving change. Unsustainable ways threaten food security and businesses. There is a need to produce more with less and ensure that it is done in a way that sustains people and environment.

Solidaridad, which aims to develop and deliver commodity-specific and region-specific adaptation solutions and is working in India with the private sector on technologies to reclaim degraded land, co-invests with some of the progressive private sector companies approximately 15 million Euros a year. The funds are used to support farmers across communities to increase yield and use less land and water and Solidaridad also supports the Clean Ganga project by working with tanneries in Kanpur.

On the tea sector, Mr. Roozen says that tea production has to be financially sustainable for social and environmental improvements.

Tea price on nominal rates has fluctuated. But according to FAO data, the prices in real terms have gone down continuously from 1957. India and China are the biggest tea producing and consuming countries.

Solidaridad will facilitate a “pre-competitive platform” of the stakeholders in the two countries. It would be a co-operation platform for tea producing and importing countries to strengthen the global tea sector, and promote its sustainable expansion in a market-based environment.

This forum would conduct consultations, research, and share information. The small holders in India are not earning a remunerative return. The co-operation will help them learn and acquire latest technologies to produce and sell higher quality tea in a sustainable way, he says.