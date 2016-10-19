Coimbatore

Giving life to a tree

It is more than 100 years old, home to many birds, and a shade-giver to travellers. Yet, the 150-year-old banyan tree on the banks of the Kurichi tank stands threatened.

Several trees on either side of the road from Sundarapuram to Eachanari are felled to facilitate widening of the road and the banyan tree will also go if it is not transplanted. A group of volunteers from several non-governmental organisations working for environment conservation in the city have taken steps to transplant the 150-year-old banyan tree. “We visited the site, studied the tree, and have identified a place to transplant it,” says K. Syed of Osai.

The banyan tree will be transplanted at the Kurichi Government Higher Secondary School. Since the school is located close by, the cost of transporting the tree to its new location will not be much. “We plan to transplant the tree in a couple of days,” he says.

According to Mr. Syed, this is the first step. If companies, schools, and colleges on Pollachi road come forward to give land and if there is financial support, more trees on the stretch can be transplanted.

The Coimbatore-Pollachi road is an old stretch and has hundreds of trees that are very old. The number of trees that will be cut for the road widening works can be reduced by transplanting them, he says.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 19, 2020 6:10:42 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/Giving-life-to-a-tree/article16075128.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY