Giving life to a tree

It is more than 100 years old, home to many birds, and a shade-giver to travellers. Yet, the 150-year-old banyan tree on the banks of the Kurichi tank stands threatened.

Several trees on either side of the road from Sundarapuram to Eachanari are felled to facilitate widening of the road and the banyan tree will also go if it is not transplanted. A group of volunteers from several non-governmental organisations working for environment conservation in the city have taken steps to transplant the 150-year-old banyan tree. “We visited the site, studied the tree, and have identified a place to transplant it,” says K. Syed of Osai.

The banyan tree will be transplanted at the Kurichi Government Higher Secondary School. Since the school is located close by, the cost of transporting the tree to its new location will not be much. “We plan to transplant the tree in a couple of days,” he says.

According to Mr. Syed, this is the first step. If companies, schools, and colleges on Pollachi road come forward to give land and if there is financial support, more trees on the stretch can be transplanted.

The Coimbatore-Pollachi road is an old stretch and has hundreds of trees that are very old. The number of trees that will be cut for the road widening works can be reduced by transplanting them, he says.