German delegation explores business opportunities

A German delegation that was in the city recently is looking at options for investments and better trade between Coimbatore and Germany.

According to industry sources here, the delegation was for strengthening of business co-operation as India and Germany already had strong trade ties.

And, Tamil Nadu was a State with high potential and Coimbatore is included for the Smart Cities project.

The delegation explored opportunities for investment in infrastructure development here and held meetings with the District Collector, Coimbatore Corporation officials, and members of industrial associations.

The sources said that Tirupur exports large volume of garments to Germany.

Next to the United Kingdom, it is Germany which is the largest importer of garments from India in the European Union.

Discussions

The delegation members also had discussions related to reports on pollution and social issues in the textile sector and the industry representatives explained about Indian laws and compliance levels in the units.

It explored options for investment in infrastructure development in Coimbatore