Generation of wind energy goes up in State

Winds that started in March this year in the State and continued till the end of October have helped generate more than 10,900 million units of wind energy in Tamil Nadu.

According to industry sources, better winds and continuous evacuation of wind energy by the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation improved wind energy generation in the State this year.

In 2012, 10,053 million units of wind energy were generated. After a gap of four years, 10,965 million units of wind energy was generated this year between March and October, which is the highest wind energy generation registered in Tamil Nadu.

Usually, winds pick up in May and continue till September. But this year, the windy season was longer, say the sources.

Contribution of wind energy in meeting the total electricity demand in the State had gone up in the last few months because of this.

On August 7, wind energy generated was 4,614 MW. The State had 7,500 MW of installed wind energy capacity.