Coimbatore

Generation of wind energy goes up in State

Winds that started in March this year in the State and continued till the end of October have helped generate more than 10,900 million units of wind energy in Tamil Nadu.

According to industry sources, better winds and continuous evacuation of wind energy by the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation improved wind energy generation in the State this year.

In 2012, 10,053 million units of wind energy were generated. After a gap of four years, 10,965 million units of wind energy was generated this year between March and October, which is the highest wind energy generation registered in Tamil Nadu.

Usually, winds pick up in May and continue till September. But this year, the windy season was longer, say the sources.

Contribution of wind energy in meeting the total electricity demand in the State had gone up in the last few months because of this.

On August 7, wind energy generated was 4,614 MW. The State had 7,500 MW of installed wind energy capacity.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 11, 2020 3:49:32 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/Generation-of-wind-energy-goes-up-in-State/article16438852.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY