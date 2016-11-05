Gandhipuram flyover: underground power cable works to be completed soon

Works to take the overhead High Tension power cables underground on 100 feet road is expected to be completed in a week, according to an official involved in the project. Converting the overhead power lines into underground ones is part of the Gandhipuram flyover project.

The works started in May this year and were expected to be over in a month and the first level of the flyover would also completed soon after that.

However, the underground cable laying works are still on.

Inspection

The official said that the cables had been laid and a team from the Central Power Research Institute would inspect it on November 8.

An end tower would be erected at Avarampalayam and the underground cables connected to it and powered. The existing towers would then be removed.

The whole process was expected to be over in about a week. There was a delay in the underground cable laying work as most of parts were imported and such work on High Tension power lines was one of its kind in the city.

Measures to complete the first level of the flyover from Nanjappa Road to Sathyamangalam Road, which was pending because of the power cable work, would be taken up immediately after that and this level of the flyover should be ready by February.

Delay

The entire project was expected to be delayed by three or four months and was likely to be completed by next August, the official indicated.

The State Highways Department started the Rs. 162-crore Gandhipuram flyover project in 2014 and it was scheduled to be completed by mid-2017.

This included a four-lane flyover for 1.75 km from Nanjappan Road to Sathyamangalam road (first level) and a 1.22 km two-lane flyover from 100 feet road to Avarampalayam (second level).

While the first level was almost over, works on the second level would gain pace shortly, the official said.