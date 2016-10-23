Farmers demand action

Farmers Association (a faction that is not affiliated to a party) has written to the Chief Minister demanding action against an assistant agriculture officer who has been found guilty of having accepted bribe to disburse subsidy.

In the letter, the association’s State general secretary P. Kandasamy said that the Department conducted an inquiry and as punishment, it had only stopped increment for two years without cumulative effect.

It should have actually initiated criminal action, the association said in the letter to the Chief Minister.