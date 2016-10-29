Farmer held

Coimbatore

The Tamil Nadu Forest Department has arrested a farmer on charges of poisoning peafowls. According to sources, when a Department team went there following a tip off from the area residents, it found that in R. Rajagopal’s farm in Pannimadai near Thudiyalur, there were carcasses of 14 peafowls. On interrogation, the team learnt that angered by peafowls destroying crops, the farmer had poisoned grains to kill the birds. The farmer was arrested under the provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act.

