Facilities available in SAIF Zone highlighted

Officials from SAIF Zone (Sharjah International Airport Free Zone) highlighted the facilities available in it so that businesses and industries here consider investing at the zone for expansion.

The Federation of Indian Export Organisations organised a programme here on Tuesday on SAIF Zone.

Jithin Varrier, business development officer of SAIF Zone, said the zone had over 7,500 companies and 48 per cent of investors were from India. The zone was well-connected by air, sea, and road and offered licences for trade, services, and industrial activities.

Licences

Currently, 64 per cent of the licences issued were for trade, 24 per cent for services, and 12 per cent for industrial projects, which includes assembling, production, and processing.

The SAIF Zone is a facilitator that helps companies get licences in 24 hours and is a single point of contact. Some of the advantages that attract investments to the zone are: 100 per cent exemption from export and import duties, 100 per cent repatriation of capital and profit, no currency restrictions, 100 per cent foreign ownership, and no restriction on hiring expatriate workers.

It has cost advantages, is close to key markets, and has connectivity.

Options

Mr. Varrier also spoke about options for the investors in terms of space available for offices, warehouse, and industrial activity, the documents needed for licence.

Raed Bukhatir, its Deputy Director of Business Development, said the SAIF Zone was 100 per cent owned by the government.

M. Doraisamy, chairman of Powerloom Development Export Promotion Council, said export promotion councils in India worked with the government to bridge the gap between the exporters and the government. Political relationship between India and the UAE was at its best now. The annual bilateral trade between the two was nearly 60 billion dollars and India was the third larget investor in the UAE.