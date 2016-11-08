Eye camp held at tribal hamlet

Coimbatore

Coimbatore City Round Table 31 and Sankara Eye Hospital organised an eye camp for residents of more than seven tribal hamlets in Anaikatti area on Sunday.

According to the project convener for the Round Table, Manoj Krishnakumar, students of GRG School of Management, who were trained earlier, had conducted a door-to-door campaign for three days at the hamlets.

Some of the main villages covered were Kondanur, Kondanur Pudur, Kandiveli, and Thoovaipathy. There were 54 registrations at the camp and 12 were identified for surgery.

As many as four of them, all aged above 50, would undergo the surgery free of cost at Sankara on Tuesday. Medications were also prescribed for a few more.

More such camps are needed to build confidence among the tribal people on the voluntary organisations so that more benefit from these camps, he said.

