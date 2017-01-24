Extremists incited violence: police

Extremist and communal elements attempted to hijack the students’ jallikattu protest and incited violence in the city, said Coimbatore City Police Commissioner A. Amalraj here on Tuesday.

He told reporters that the police had evidence, including photographs, to prove that members of Campus Front of India, May 17 Movement, Makkal Athigaram, Naam Tamilar, Revolutionary Students Youth Front, and someothers who they had once been detained under Goondas Act infiltrated the protest and attempted to gain leadership.

They had raised seditious slogans, called for independent Tamil Nadu.

After the police disbursed the crowd, they indulged in violence. The police would take action against them.

Those who incited violence were those who refused to leave the protest venue even after the police clearly explained to them the State Government’s actions, the promulgation of ordinance, and the promise to amend the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

Finally, the police removed around 1,000 protesters.

Mr. Amalraj said that the students should be aware of the moves to take them down the wrong path and should sever connections with such divisive forces. They should not believe in rumours being spread as news on social media platforms.

It was such rumours that had led to extraordinary situation at the protest venue, VOC Grounds.

And, from there the extremist elements spread out to various parts of the city, staged protests by blocking traffic and also throwing stones at buses and shops on Monday.

It was to disperse the unruly crowd that the police had to use mild force, the Commissioner said.