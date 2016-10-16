Elocution contest winners

A total of 48 students from 15 schools took part in an elocution contest with the title “Mission 2020”, which was organised by Sri Ramakrishna institute of Oncology & Research (SRIOR).
Its Director Dr. P. Guhan (Medical Oncologist), Hospital Dean Dr. P. Sukumaran and Ernest Rwamucyo (High Commissioner of Rwanda) inaugurated event.
V. Fayaz Ahmed from Islamiyah Matriculation School won first prize of Rs. 5,000, T. Gokul from Sri Ramakrishna Matriculation School- Vattamalaipalyam won the second prize of Rs. 2,500, G. Dharshana from P.S.G. Saravajana Hr. Sec. School won the third prize of Rs. 1,500, and P. Shubhashree from Sri Ramakrishna Matric School – Avarampalyam and R. Kriuthika from Bishop Francsis School both won consolation prize of Rs. 1,000 each.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor