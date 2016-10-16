Coimbatore

Elocution contest winners

A total of 48 students from 15 schools took part in an elocution contest with the title “Mission 2020”, which was organised by Sri Ramakrishna institute of Oncology & Research (SRIOR).

Its Director Dr. P. Guhan (Medical Oncologist), Hospital Dean Dr. P. Sukumaran and Ernest Rwamucyo (High Commissioner of Rwanda) inaugurated event.

V. Fayaz Ahmed from Islamiyah Matriculation School won first prize of Rs. 5,000, T. Gokul from Sri Ramakrishna Matriculation School- Vattamalaipalyam won the second prize of Rs. 2,500, G. Dharshana from P.S.G. Saravajana Hr. Sec. School won the third prize of Rs. 1,500, and P. Shubhashree from Sri Ramakrishna Matric School – Avarampalyam and R. Kriuthika from Bishop Francsis School both won consolation prize of Rs. 1,000 each.

