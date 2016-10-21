Elephant recovers after treatment

A 30-year-old female elephant that fell ill close to the reserve forest at the foothills of Anuvavi Murugan temple at Periya Thadagam on Wednesday has now recovered and is standing on its own.
District Forest Officer (DFO) S. Ramasubramanian said that the animal suffered from constipation from Wednesday morning.
The elephant was administered with 35 bottles saline water with antibiotics, vitamins and medicines for stomach ailments through a vein in its ear.
It ate ragi balls mixed with jaggery and banana and fodder. Wildlife veterinarian N.S. Manoharan gave anal liquid medication through a tube to clean the jumbo’s stomach and relieve it from constipation.
A tent was erected to protect the animal from the sun and water was sprayed on it.
