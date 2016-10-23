Efforts to relocate 45 trees begin ahead of widening Pollachi Road

On Friday, 75-five-year-old R. Arumugham watched as a group of NGOs under the banner of Save Trees, relocated the tree that he had planted during his childhood.

His son, A. Rajavelan, rushed home to bring him to the spot where volunteers of the organisation were involved in relocating trees that could face the axe when the Coimbatore-Pollachi Road would be widened.

Living on

It was heartening for Mr. Arumugham that the tree would live on at another spot.

And, this is precisely what NGOs Osai, Siruthuli, Residents Awareness Association of Coimbatore and Pasumai Desam intend to do with the other trees that could be felled to enable road widening.

On learning that the Highways Department identified as many as 1,700 trees that would hinder road widening, Syed of Osai mooted relocation, and Save Trees was born.

Efforts are on to initially relocate 45 trees. If institutions and people along the road offer space, most of the trees could be saved, Mr. Syed said.

In response, Rathinam Group of Institutions offered space for ten trees.

Three a day

On Friday, two neem trees and a peepal tree were relocated. Though the target was six trees on day one, the laborious process enabled relocating only three. But, the numbers would be stepped up, he said. At present, the NGOs and its volunteers were spending their money, and it would be good if the public contributed too, he said.