Coimbatore

Drought hits Kalhatti Falls

The course of the stream from the Kalhatti Falls in The Nilgiris district has completely dried up due to dry spell in the region.- Photo: Rohan Premkumar

The course of the stream from the Kalhatti Falls in The Nilgiris district has completely dried up due to dry spell in the region.- Photo: Rohan Premkumar  



The once majestic Kalhatti waterfalls, which used to be a popular trekking spot, and a vital watering-hole for animals, including gaurs, elephants and big cats, has completely dried up and the flow of water has slowed to a trickle.

The failure of the South-West monsoon has caused many of the streams and water bodies in the district to dry up, affecting not only humans but also animals as well. The forest department is banking on some good spells of rain during the North-East monsoon to alleviate the situation.

S. Kalanidhi, District Forest Officer (Nilgiris North Division), said that the department would wait for another 10 days to see if the monsoon brings some rain, failing which they would take matters into their own hands and set up temporary water storage structures where animals could find water.

For the first time, the department plans on covering the bottoms of the artificial water storage pits with tarpaulin, thereby minimising the loss of water through evaporation and percolation through the bottom of the pit and into the ground. “With this method, we can store water for anywhere between 50 – 100 days,” Mr. Kalanidhi said.

Forest department officials said that such measures would be followed in all the forest ranges where there was a lack of rainfall this year. Moreover, there were already other sources of water for animals, such as percolation structures and check dams, which, provided there was enough rainfall, would be filled in the coming days, they said.

The water course followed by the Kalhatti falls have become covered with various types of foliage and even aloe vera plants, and curious tourists even make their way to the stream bed without the authorisation of the forest department.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 5, 2020 3:06:11 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/Drought-hits-Kalhatti-Falls/article16086747.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY