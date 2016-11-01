Drought hits Kalhatti Falls

The once majestic Kalhatti waterfalls, which used to be a popular trekking spot, and a vital watering-hole for animals, including gaurs, elephants and big cats, has completely dried up and the flow of water has slowed to a trickle.

The failure of the South-West monsoon has caused many of the streams and water bodies in the district to dry up, affecting not only humans but also animals as well. The forest department is banking on some good spells of rain during the North-East monsoon to alleviate the situation.

S. Kalanidhi, District Forest Officer (Nilgiris North Division), said that the department would wait for another 10 days to see if the monsoon brings some rain, failing which they would take matters into their own hands and set up temporary water storage structures where animals could find water.

For the first time, the department plans on covering the bottoms of the artificial water storage pits with tarpaulin, thereby minimising the loss of water through evaporation and percolation through the bottom of the pit and into the ground. “With this method, we can store water for anywhere between 50 – 100 days,” Mr. Kalanidhi said.

Forest department officials said that such measures would be followed in all the forest ranges where there was a lack of rainfall this year. Moreover, there were already other sources of water for animals, such as percolation structures and check dams, which, provided there was enough rainfall, would be filled in the coming days, they said.

The water course followed by the Kalhatti falls have become covered with various types of foliage and even aloe vera plants, and curious tourists even make their way to the stream bed without the authorisation of the forest department.