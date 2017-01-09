Drought conditions assessed

An assessment of drought conditions was made in Nambiyur, Gobi and Perundurai blocks by Commissioner of Commercial Taxes C. Chandramouli on Sunday.

Accompanied by State Environment Minister K.C.Karuppannan, District Collector S.Prabakar, and senior officials of Agriculture and Horticulture departments, Mr. Chandramouli determined the shrinkage in cultivable area due to dry conditions and the damage to sugarcane, paddy, maize, banana, turmeric and coconut crops in the ayacuts of Lower Bhavani Project, Thadapalli-Arakankottai and Kalingarayan canals.

Rainfall deficit

Officials reportedly told Mr.Chandramouli that the district has been affected by rainfall deficit to the extent of 78 percent, that cultivation was made in only 68,000 hectares out of close to 1.28 lakh hectares of arable area, and that crops on 43,000 hectares have been affected.

Tirupur MP Sathyabama, Perundurai MLA Thoppu N.D.Venkatachalam, District Revenue Officer R.Sathish, Gobi Sub-Collector Krishnan Unni, Erode RDO Narmada Devi, and Joint Director of Agriculture RM Subramanian also accompanied Mr.Chandramouli.

Review meeting

Later in the day, the further course of action was discussed in a review meeting chaired by Mr.Chandramouli.