Drone camera creates panic

A dismantled drone camera caused a flutter at the Coimbatore Railway Junction on Wednesday, after the camera had been left behind on a motorcycle by a passenger.

The Coimbatore Railway Police were informed that a motorcycle had been “abandoned” with some bags filled with electronic items at the station, stoking fears that an explosive device had been planted.

However, on closer inspection, it was learned that the electronics were the dismantled remains of a drone camera.

Its owner, a 23-year-old aeronautical student who had gone to Chennai, was called. It was learned that the youth had left the drone behind in a hurry to catch a train.

Man held

The police arrested S. Mani alias Subramani, 67, from Tiruchy Road, after he was found in possession of 450 gm of marijuana.

The police said that he was trying to sell the contraband. Mani was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Arrested

K. Nagaraj, 30, from Mariamman Kovil Street, Vellalore, was arrested for threatening B. Mohammed Mobasher, 28, from Podanur, the manager of a supermarket in the area, after the latter refused to give him change for a Rs. 500 note. Nagaraj was booked for criminal intimidation and arrested.

Found dead

S. Prakalath, 20, from New Golden Nagar, Vadavalli, the son of a bank employee at a private sector bank, was found hanging at his house on Monday.

The police said that Prakalath had joined a coaching centre to take up a bank examination and had been unhappy.

Chain stolen

Two men, posing as plain-clothed policemen, duped an elderly woman into giving them her gold jewellery on Wednesday.

R. Jayammal, 73, from Gopal Nagar, Peelamedu, was walking home when she was stopped by the two men who claimed to be policemen. They told her that there had been a spate of thefts in the area and asked her to remove her jewellery. They then switched the jewellery she gave them with another package containing rocks and mud and escaped.

Man killed

W. Johnson, 21, from Coonoor, was run over by a vehicle near the first hairpin bend along the Coimbatore–Ooty Road on Thursday.

Johnson, along with two others were returning to Coonoor from Coimbatore where they had dropped off a consignment of plants and flowers. He, along with two others were asleep by the side of the road when the accident occurred.