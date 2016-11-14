Display ‘No to Plastics’ boards, hoteliers told

To take the campaign on ‘saying no to plastics’ to the next level, the Coimbatore Corporation conducted a meeting with hoteliers wherein they were requested to keep boards in front of their outlets asking customers to either bring their own vessels or to accept alternative methods of packing.

Special Officer and Coimbatore Corporation Commissioner K. Vijayakarthikeyan held a meeting with the hoteliers wherein they were exhorted to explore options for packaging materials shunning plastics and also in educating their customers who seek parcels. To ensure that the message spread faster, the hoteliers were asked to display boards at their cash counters and in front of the hotels explaining the ongoing initiative to free the city from plastics menace.