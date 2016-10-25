Design Yatra seeks to elicit opinion on common infrastructure

In an effort to elicit public opinion on designing common infrastructure, such as roads, in cities and to take the concept of design to all, the Institute of Indian Interior Designers (IIID) has organised a Design Yatra.

The yatra, which includes three cars designed in India, will be on in the city till October 26. Competitions, heritage walk, talks, and interaction with students are organised between October 22 and 26 across the city and the cars will be parked in important locations so that the public can learn more about designing.

There is also a proposal by the institute to develop a landmark, involving students and professionals, and to be part of the Smart Cities project, said ManiMaran, chairperson of the IID’s Coimbatore centre.

The design yatra was launched in February this year and it will travel to 29 cities by next February.

The cars were designed and manufactured in India and there are messages on the vehicles to highlight Indian design. In Coimbatore, the heritage walk was at Perur and there was a talk by a conservation architect. The members visited different places so that they could give design inputs to make specific locations and public places in the city more user-friendly.

“We will work with the concerned Government departments and agencies.” There will be follow up activities for almost a year, Mr. ManiMaran added.