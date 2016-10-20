The corporation in association with The Hindu In School and RK Ecran conducted a dengue awareness programme for students of the Devanga Higher Secondary School on the campus on Tuesday. A release from the Corporation said that the Corporation Commissioner K. Vijayakarthikeyan told the students that they could complement the corporation’s efforts in mosquito control and dengue prevention by removing breeding sources like used tea cups, coconut shells and old tyres. He also told the students that they should carry the message to their parents and neighbours.

The Corporation on the day gave 'Nilavembu kudineer' and released placards containing awareness messages. Corporation Deputy Commissioner P. Gandhimathi, City Health Officer K. Santhoshkumar, the school Correspondent Sivaraman were among those present, the release added.

M. Sivashankar, Managing Director, RK Ecran, also addressed the students. The company would sponsor 30,000 flyers to create awareness.