The treated sewage that the Coimbatore Corporation lets out from its Ukkadam sewage treatment plant may soon irrigate agriculture fields, if the civic body were to act on a farmers’ representation.

The farmers, who are water users under the Parambikulam-Aliyar Irrigation Scheme, under the leadership of S.R. Rajagopal appealed to the civic body to share the treated water from the plant to irrigate their fields in the area.

They have also sought treated water from other treatment plants as and when they turned operational. The Corporation officers said that the civic body was considering the proposal as the Commissioner for Municipal Administration, who was in the city a few days ago, had suggested that it takes up a feasibility study along with the Public Works Department.

The Corporation at present lets out the treated sewage - around 30 million litres a day - into River Noyyal.