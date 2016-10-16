Delegation visits Coimbatore

As many as 40 entrepreneurs from Perth, all aged between 30 and 50 years, are in Coimbatore on a three-day trip. They have visited industries, interacted with entrepreneurs here, listened to experts, and got a glimpse of Indian culture too. Entrepreneurs Organisation (EO) - Coimbatore planned and organised the programme (MyEO Transcend) here for the EO members from Perth from October 13 to 15.

Jayanthra Jayachandran, the Transcend event chair, told The Hindu that all the 50 members of EO Coimbatore and the visiting 40 members of EO Perth listened to three speakers at a meeting organised in Ooty on Friday and to three speakers in Coimbatore on Saturday. They went on a Heritage food walk through Oppanakara Street and also visited a tea plantation, jewellery manufacturing unit, industrial manufacturing facility, in Ooty and Coimbatore. “We usually have events within a chapter. But, this is the first time we are having something between two cities that are similar in many ways,” he said. SivaBalakrishnan, Coimbatore chapter president, said the event helped foster business relations. The Australian entrepreneurs are from diverse sectors. “We have an invitation to take part in an event to be held in Australia next year,” he added.