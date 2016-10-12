Debris removed

The Coimbatore Corporation, based on a complaint from the Environment Conservation Group, Coimbatore, removed debris and waste from the Valankulam tank on Tuesday. A release from the organisation said that it had taken up with the civic body the issue of an institution on the tank bund dumping waste.
It said that the tank’s holding capacity had come down. Based on the complaint, the civic body deployed earth movers and removed the waste, including debris.
The group said that saving water bodies here was necessary because the wetland ecosystem was vital for the survival of human beings. Corporation Commissioner K. Vijayakarthikeyan said that the civic body had put in place a chain of whistle blowers to identify those who dumped debris illegally.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism