Debris removed

The Coimbatore Corporation, based on a complaint from the Environment Conservation Group, Coimbatore, removed debris and waste from the Valankulam tank on Tuesday. A release from the organisation said that it had taken up with the civic body the issue of an institution on the tank bund dumping waste.

It said that the tank’s holding capacity had come down. Based on the complaint, the civic body deployed earth movers and removed the waste, including debris.

The group said that saving water bodies here was necessary because the wetland ecosystem was vital for the survival of human beings. Corporation Commissioner K. Vijayakarthikeyan said that the civic body had put in place a chain of whistle blowers to identify those who dumped debris illegally.