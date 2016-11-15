Coimbatore

Deadline extended

Special Officer and Commissioner for Coimbatore Corporation K. Vijayakarthikeyan on Monday announced that the public could continue to remit their property tax, water charges and miscellaneous remittances to the Corporation till November 24 evening using the old currencies in the denominations of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000.

Parking fee waiver

Airports Authority of India has announced that the parking fee at the Coimbatore International Airport stands waived till November 21 midnight in view of the crisis for currency of smaller denominations in the wake of demonetisation.

