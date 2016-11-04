Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan’s 17th annual dance festival will take place from November 4 to 6. This year, the title ‘Nritya Ratna’ is being conferred on dancer, critic and recipient of Sangeet Natak Akademi award Nandini Ramani.

Programmes include ‘Yati’ by Sherin George, Bharatanatyam faculty, Bhavan’s Faculty of Fine Arts, and ‘Chathur Mukhi’ by Tandava the Vibrance, Bengaluru.

Ms. Ramani will also conduct a dance workshop on Nov. 5 and 6 between 9.30 am and 1 pm.

For details, contact 0422 - 2542481, 255 6351