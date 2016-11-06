DGP holds review meeting in Coimbatore

Director General of Police T.K. Rajendran on Saturday held a review meeting with senior police officers in western Tamil Nadu on the law and order situation.
Police Commissioners A. Amalraj (Coimbatore), Sanjay Mathur (Tirupur), and Sanjay Kumar (Salem), Inspector General of Police, West Zone, A. Pari, Deputy Inspector General of Police Deepak Damor (Coimbatore) and Nagarajan (Salem) and Superintendents of Police of eight districts took part in the review meeting. He reviewed the pending crime cases, sought reasons for cases pending, asked about details of progress made in the murder of Hindu Munnani leader C. Sasikumar and other aspects of policing.
Mr. Rajendran also asked about the arrangements made to check movement of Maoists in the inter-State border and suggested ways to step up vigil.
