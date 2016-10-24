Cycling for fitness launched

A free cycling event to promote fitness and well-being was launched at Race Course on Sunday. The initiative will be jointly organised by Gym 45 fitness centre and Decathlon sports store every Sunday.

Director of Gym 45 J. Sivapprakash said those interested in taking part would be given bicycles free of cost for the event from 5.30 a.m. to 8 a.m. They have 20 bicycles for people across age groups. Persons interested in using the free cycles should bring their identity proof to the fitness centre, located near R.K. Photo Centre.

“The idea is to promote use of bicycles for fitness and other benefits such as reducing pollution,” he said and added that realising these factors there were countries where the public used bicycles to go to work.