Currency crisis hits small eateries

The announcement on demonetisation of the existing Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes last week has changed the way daily business happens for several small hotels, roadside eateries, and bakeries in the city.

With increasing demand for lower denomination currencies and customers preferring to cut down on cash purchases, small hotels, bakeries, and roadside eateries are seeing an impact on sales and hence are also exploring various payment options.

For instance, Ranjith Kumar has two push carts out of which he sells fast food items near the VOC Park. His day starts at about 10 a.m. and business goes on till 8.30 p.m. and items are available from Rs. 20 a plate. As the day progresses, he gets lower denomination notes from the customers and even if customers pay Rs. 100, he is able to give them change. For the last one week, he offers Paytm option too to his customers.

“Not many have used it so far. But, they ask about it. Customers can just pay using their phone,” he says.

Senthil Nathan of Sri Sai Cafe, on Huzur Road, says there have been customers who offer Rs. 2,000 note and ask for change. “At least 50 customers give a Rs. 2,000 note and we are able to give change for just 15 or 20 customers,” he says.

Since there is a huge rush for breakfast and lunch, it is difficult to use credit or debit cards.

“But, we are looking at different options, such as pre-loaded cards or accepting cards only for dinner,” he says.

At Aroma Bakery at Nehru Stadium, though cards are not accepted, customers pay by cash, even if it is just Rs. 50 or less. Some do give a Rs. 2000 note and ask for change.

Small hotels, eateries and bakeries have seen the demonetisation affect business by nearly 50 per cent in the last one week.

“Every business is related. If a labourer does not get his wages properly, he will not spend at an eatery. Even if the sales drop by Rs. 1,000 a day for a hotel, it has an impact as these are small-scale establishments, says C.K. Subramanian, president of the association for small hotels, mess, and bakeries here.

However, “We are hopeful of the situation turning normal shortly,” he says.