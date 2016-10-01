Crime notes

Woman robbed

M. Pushpa of Kende Goundar Colony, Karamadai, was robbed of her gold chain weighing about 65 gm by unidentified persons on Thursday. The police said that two persons who came on a motorcycle snatched the jewellery when the woman was returning from a grocery store.

Two killed

Ajay Paswan of Bihar, working in a factory near Madukkarai, was killed in an accident when the two-wheeler on which he was riding hit a lorry near Seerapalayam on Thursday.

M. Ganeshkumar (24) was killed when he lost control of the motorcycle he was riding and fell on the road in Bogampatty on Thursday.