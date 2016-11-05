Crime notes - Coimbatore

Four killed in two accidents
Two couples were killed in as many accidents in Coimbatore Rural Police limits on Friday. In the first incident in Periyanaickenpalayam Police limits, Dasappan (65) and his wife Mani (60) were killed in an accident involving their two-wheeler and a van near Veerapandi Pirivu. The police said that the two were thrown off the vehicle and died on the spot.
In the second incident, Dharapuram Appilinaickenpalayam residents Chennimuthu (75) and his wife Ramathal (70) were killed in an accident involving their two-wheeler and a private bus near Chenjeri Puthur on Friday morning. The Negamum police said that the driver fled from the scene of accident.
