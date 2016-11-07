Coimbatore

Cow rescued from drain

HAPPY ENDING:A cow that had fallen into a drain near Hill Bunk in Udhagamandalam being rescued by the Fire and Rescue Services personnel on Sunday.— PHOTO: M. SATHYAMOORTHY

Fire and Rescue Services personnel in Udhagamandalam rescued a three-year-old cow that fell into a drain on Sunday morning.

According to the Station Fire Officer B. Sekar, following a call around 8.20 a.m., a rescue team went to Hill Bunk to save the animal which, after a fight with another cow, fell into the drain that was less than two-foot wide and five-foot deep.

After assessing the situation, the Fire and Rescue Services personnel, with the help of the members of the public, deployed an earth mover and another heavy vehicle.

It took three hours to take out the animal as the drain had a concrete lining.

During the three hours, they fed the animal with water and it cooperated during the rescue operation.

After the drain was broken and space was created, the cow jumped out and walked away without any injuries, Mr. Sekar said and added that the owner never turned up fearing action.

